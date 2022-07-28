First Financial Bank is raising its minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour, the company announced Thursday.
The bank, which is based in Indiana, has multiple branches in and around the Local 6 area.
In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, First Financial Bank said the change represents an increase of about 30% over its current minimum wage.
First Financial Bank President Norman L. Lowery said in a statement that "The increase in our minimum wage is a sound investment in our most valuable resource, our associates."
Lowery, who is also the bank's CEO and chairman, said the pay increase will allow First Financial Bank to "attract and retain the best talent which is a critical component of our growth and on-going success."
He said the $15 minimum supplement's the company's benefits package, "which includes medical, dental and vision coverage, a 401(K) matching contribution, corporate-funded ESOP, company-paid life and disability insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and tuition reimbursement."