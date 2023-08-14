MAYFIELD, KY — A nonprofit group is a little more than a month away from giving homes to people who lost their houses in the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Samaritan's Purse is building a 60-home subdivision in the Mayfield area, and the first 13 homes will be dedicated Sept. 29.
In July, the city approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan's Purse agreeing to add the homes to the city's electric and water system. When it's complete, Mayfield will annex the subdivision.
As that day inches closer, members of the Mayfield City Council want to know how they can be sure the homes are going to the right people.
To get into one of the houses, the first step is an 11-page application. While they're working quickly, Samaritan's Purse is taking its time to verify each application, including answers to questions like:
- Who will be living in the home and how did the tornado affected you?
- What damage did your home suffer?
- How much money did you get from insurance or FEMA for the damage?
Construction has started on 52 homes, and there are eight more to go. Some have siding and freshly laid sod, and others are just the studs.
Though they're in different stages, every home will go to someone who needs it.
Samaritan's Purse Project Superintendent Tim Cottrell says they're double checking every applicant.
“They have a case worker that they work with to verify the information,” says Cottrell.
Fourteen homes in the subdivision are complete, but some are still just the foundation. Cottrell says historic rains and flooding have slowed down a lot of their progress.
“We constantly fight erosion, waiting for the permanent road to be put in… It's sort of hard to get the cart before the horse. The water has really caused a problem,” Cottrell says.
Mayfield City Council members raised all those concerns during their Monday meeting.
And they asked how to ease the new homeowners through the transition.
There are bills, home maintenance and building a neighborly community from scratch.
Cottrell says there's a program for that.
“All homeowners that are going to the subdivision have to take these classes, and they involve — the categories are financial, spiritual, emotional… and relationships,” says Cottrell.
Each screw and every saw gets them that much closer to stability for 60 deserving families.
They are houses that will really be homes.
“When they found out they were getting a house on that empty lot, just driving by it. And they say, 'Oh! Is that number 65?' ... The next thing I know, they were squealing and just about jumping out of their car. They were so happy,” Cottrell says.
To make sure the homes stay with the right people, recipients cannot sell or rent them for five years.
New homeowners will be responsible for taxes and insurance outside of monthly bills during that time.
There are other Kentucky Samaritan's Purse projects in places like Cayce, Benton and Dawson Springs.
But crews from all of them are being pulled to the Mayfield subdivision to finish construction as soon as possible.
They haven't set a total completion date yet.