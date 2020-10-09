CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human West Nile Virus-related death in Illinois for 2020.
IDPH says a Chicago resident who tested positive for the West Nile Virus in mid-September has died.
“Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”
IDPH says 24 human cases of the virus have been reported in Illinois. Last year, IDPH reported 28 human cases, although human cases are underreported, including one death.
IDPH claims 46 counties in Illinois reported a positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and/or human case.
IDPH says West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquito bites and common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. These symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks, however, IDPH says four out of five people infected with this virus will not show any symptoms.
IDPH says in rare cases, the virus can cause severe illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis, or even death. People older than 50 and people who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk for these illnesses.
IDPH says practicing the three "R's" can help slow the spread of West Nile Virus:
- REDUCE – eliminate or refresh each week, all sources of standing water. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.
- REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535.
- REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.
Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the IDPH website.