LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing.
The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
"I was like, 'Wow,'" he tells the Kentucky Lottery. "I went to the lottery’s website to pull up the winning details from the drawing and saw there was a 1 million dollar winner in Kentucky. I thought, 'Hey, that’s me.'"
The Jefferson County man showed up at their headquarters on Tuesday where he received a check for $715,000 after taxes.
He told officials he is looking to retire, so the extra money will come in handy.
“No more work for me, if I can help it,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on New Cut Road in Louisville. Kroger will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball drawings are held at 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday, and Saturdays. To play, visit play.kylottery.com.
The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 billion. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot was not won, and it now stands at an estimated $940 million with an estimated cash option of $483.5 million.
Friday night’s drawing is ranked the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history. To buy a ticket, click here.