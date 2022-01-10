BOWLING GREEN, KY — First lady Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, to survey tornado recovery efforts on Jan. 14, the first lady's office announced Monday.
Biden's visit was initially scheduled for Jan. 6 but was postponed because of heavy snowfall that impacted travel in the region.
A news release from the first lady's office says she and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks will join Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear on Friday to see the ongoing recovery efforts and volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.
While in Bowling Green, Biden's office says she will spotlight the partnership between federal and local agencies in the ongoing storm relief efforts.
Biden and Hooks are scheduled to arrive at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee around 11:15 a.m. Next on the agenda, Biden, Hooks and the Beshears are scheduled to survey damage in Bowling Green's Creekwood neighborhood around 1 p.m., followed by their visit to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center around 1:30 p.m. In addition to volunteering at the center, the first lady is expected to deliver remarks while there.