BOWLING GREEN, KY — First lady Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Thursday, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue after the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak that claimed dozens of lives and caused widespread damage in the commonwealth.
The first lady will be joined by FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks and Gov. Andy Beshear in Bowling Green, to survey ongoing recovery efforts there, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. Her visit comes after her husband, President Joe Biden, visited western Kentucky on Dec. 15. The president toured damage in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, and announced that the federal government would fund 100% of Kentucky's emergency costs incurred because of the tornado for the first 30 days after the outbreak. Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday asked the federal government to extend that for another 60 days.
In addition to surveying recovery efforts, WBKO-TV in Bowling Green reports that the first lady of the United States and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear will also visit volunteers assisting with tornado recovery work during the visit.
The Courier Journal reports that Jill Biden and Hooks will speak at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green as well.