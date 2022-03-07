FORT CAMPBELL, KY — First lady Jill Biden is set to meet families of soldiers deployed to support NATO allies in Europe during a visit to Fort Campbell this week.
It was announced last month that some 101st Airborne Division elements would be deployed to Europe to support a joint task force to support NATO allies and partners in the region. The announcement came ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The troops were sent to Poland, a NATO ally bordering Ukraine.
Announcing the deployment in a Feb. 15 social media post, the 101st Airborne Division said Fort Campbell units would be joining elements of the 18th Airborne Corps who were already deployed in the region.
The White House says Biden will visit Fort Campbell as part of the Joining Forces Initiative, which focuses on supporting military families, including the families of active service members and veterans.
The first lady will visit with families of soldiers deployed in Europe and others with the 101st Airborne Division.
The White House says Biden is expected to arrive at Fort Campbell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to meeting with families, she will deliver remarks at the U.S. Army installation.