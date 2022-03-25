MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has traveled to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee in a visit that included meetings with doctors and patients, including Ukrainian children fleeing the war with their families.
On Monday, St. Jude received four Ukrainian children, ages 20 months to 8 years old. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, the children also will get therapy to address their psychological, emotional and cultural needs, the hospital said. A second group of Ukrainian patients could arrive at the hospital next week. The U.S. has granted patients and their families accelerated immigration parole status, hospital president and CEO James Downing said.
The White House said Biden’s afternoon visit to the Memphis hospital is the first leg of a trip Friday that also includes travel to Colorado for a Democratic National Committee finance event in Denver.
Her visit to St. Jude is part of President Joe Biden’s so-called Cancer Moonshot effort, which aims to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.
More details: https://bit.ly/3Nmxnde