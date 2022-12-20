(CNN) — Two Americans who had been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released and are enroute to Qatar, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Two of the sources tell CNN that one of the Americans is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested in August while filming in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. He was filming where a US drone had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
CNN is withholding the name of the second American at the request of the family at this time.