PADUCAH — The first Paducah baby of the new year was born at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Parents Kelsey Rundles and Ethan Evans welcomed their son, Levi, into the world on New Year's Day. Levi weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 21-inches long. He was born more than two weeks earlier than expected, but he's a healthy, happy boy.
At Baptist Health Paducah, the hospital's first baby of the year was born at 8:43 a.m. The hospital tells Local 6 that Lacy and Joseph Hill of Princeton, Kentucky, gave birth to daughter Athena Sarah Rayne Hill Wednesday morning. Athena weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is 20 inches long.
