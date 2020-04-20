CADIZ, KY — Lake Barkley State Resort Park is being used as quarantine location for people who have or may have been exposed to COVID-19 and need a place to stay.
The first patient staying there spoke with Local 6 on Monday.
Delisa Deming says she arrived at Lake Barkley Sunday afternoon and is expecting to get her test results back soon.
Deming says she gets three meals a day, and medical staff there continue to check on her. She said there are a lot of rules and security at Lake Barkley, and for good reason.
"It's a little bit overwhelming, and it's a little bit scary. It's like I feel torn. I feel safe, but I feel scared at the same time, because they're wearing gas masks. They're all suited up. To me, I feel like we're going at war for something, and we are. We are at war against this virus, and we've got to stay strong, and we've got to do what people say to do," Deming says.
Those feelings and the wait to learn her test result are not the only things on her mind.
"For me, it's being away from my loved ones and for the people that don't know that I am here, because I haven't reached out. I don't want everybody flipping out on me and scared. And oh, I want prayers. I want support. I want my finance with me," she says.
Deming says she's grateful to Gov. Andy Beshear. If it wasn't for the site at Lake Barkley, she would have nowhere else to go to isolate.
She was tested Saturday, so she should receive her results soon.