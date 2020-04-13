LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Livingston County says there is one positive case of COVID-19.
On the county's Facebook page, they say the patient is a 27-year-old man and is home on self-quarantine.
The health department says they are conducting an investigation on this case.
If you have a fever, cough, or are having difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider or the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for advice.
The Facebook post says if you are having negative effects from the impact of COVID-19, call the Judge/ Executive's office at 270-928-2105 and they will try to help your needs.