FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Public Health has announced the first death in the state tied to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.
In a news release, the department says the death of a man in his late 20s has been determined to be a "probable case" of a vaping-related death. The release says "probable case" means "someone has a lung injury believed to be caused by vaping, but they also may have other health issues, like the flu or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease."
While the man's death is the first tied to vaping, his is not the first vaping-associated lung injury reported in the state. The department says as of Friday, 48 cases of "possible" vaping-related lung injuries have been reported. Thirteen cases have been classified as "probable," including the man's death.
The department says there have been seven confirmed vaping associated lung injury cases. If a case is "confirmed," that means no other possible cause of a patient's lung injury was found.
Additionally, there were two cases of out-of-state residents treated in Kentucky hospitals which were investigated in Kentucky.
The department says there are 15 "pending" cases in Kentucky, meaning the department needs more information before it can make a determination.
Eleven reported cases were found not to be connected to vaping, the department says.