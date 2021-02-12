Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 or more inches possible. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The concern for hazardous travel conditions continues to increase. The morning and evening commute could be impacted on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chill temperatures are also forecast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 or 20 mph could cause snow to drift. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&