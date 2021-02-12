PADUCAH — The Local 6 area is preparing for the next part of a winter storm that could hit our area next week. Road crews and first responders had their first real test this week with the ice storm that moved through the region. With snowfall expected next week, they're making sure they're ready to keep you safe. Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey says they're putting their plans in place now.
"Putting on additional crews, talking about alternate states and locations for the ambulances throughout the county. The volunteer fire departments as well as the city fire departments have always been instrumental with us and letting us base ambulances at their stations," Jeffrey said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have snow plows ready as well. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the temperature drop is a major concern heading into the weekend.
"Something as simple as a flat tire or a dead battery, that might normally be an inconvenience, can very quickly become a life threatening situation when the temperatures get that cold," Todd said.
Emergency response times will take longer as road conditions become more treacherous.
"In an emergency, two minutes seems like 30 and 10 seems like an eternity," Jeffrey said. "And we have to keep that in mind, because anxiety goes up during this time, too."
First responders also have to take the pandemic into account when going out on calls.
"It just complicates everything, because movement inside the gowns and things is limited a bit. And if you're trying to trudge through all this stuff with masks and the fogging of your glasses, and the fogging of the face shields, it all plays into it," Jeffrey said. "That's why we really have to slow down, and really pay attention to what we're doing."
Jeffrey said it's imperative for EMS and other first responders to work hand in hand during the winter. Because there could soon be snow on top of the ice on the roads, you should anticipate a longer response time from any emergency service.