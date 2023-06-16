PADUCAH — A local nonprofit is showing its appreciation for first responders.
Woodmen Life, a nonprofit life insurance organization, hosted an appreciation luncheon for first responders at Noble Park in Paducah.
In attendance were Paducah firefighters and Paducah police officers, grateful to be recognized for their service.
"Thank you's and appreciation and a pat on the back, while we don't ever expect that, to get a pat on the back, it's always nice to receive it," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
Desi Ginn with Woodman Life spoke about why the group feels it is important to recognize first responders in this way.
"We here in Paducah value our first responders, and that's what we want to do today," Ginn said. "We want to show them how much we care about them and how much we need them. They're good folks, and they serve us well. We want to show our appreciation today."
First responders of all kids were invited, including emergency medical responders, dispatchers and volunteers.