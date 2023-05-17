MARION, IL — Enough blood to save multiple lives was donated Wednesday at the Battle of the Badges competition in Marion, Illinois.
The police department and fire department/EMS went head to head, inviting people in the community to give blood. Both agencies hoped to win the competition and ultimately save lives.
Marion Police Chief David Fitts says he has been donating for years. He hopes that if the community sees emergency responders donating, it will encourage them to donate too.
"Could save somebody's life," he says. "It's just that simple, you know, especially if somebody has a rare blood type that may be needed. You could save a life. I don't know how to say it any other way."
Overall, the blood drive collected 29 pints of blood, surpassing its goal of 20 pints.
Mikane Rains with the American Red Cross says there's a constant need for blood donations. Any blood type can help.
To learn more about blood drives near you, click here.