PADUCAH — With daycare facilities closing down by Friday in Kentucky, many of you might have concerns. Especially if you job requires you to go into work.
From police officers to firefighters, our first responders are still working despite COVID-19 concerns. The Paducah Police and Paducah Fire Departments say they're working with employees on a case by case basis. They'll adjust shifts as need.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they have a contingency plan to shift people's schedules without compromising the safety of our community.
The McCracken County School District says they're being flexible with teachers still working. That means they can bring their child to work if needed.
Baptist Health Communications Coordinator Angie Timmons says they are working internally to assist employees with childcare needs. She says she could not explain what that looks like at this time.