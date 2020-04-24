PADUCAH – The City of Paducah says the first round of checks from the Small Business Relief Fund is being distributed and checks for 72 small businesses will be mailed on Friday.
The City says applications for the Relief Fund program have been reviewed with a few applications still in the submittal process.
Each of these small businesses approved in this round of funding will receive a $2,000 check.
The City says they approved $150,000 to be distributed among 75 businesses in the first round of funding.
The City also says that Computer Services Inc. is donated $10,000 to the relief fund. CSI's donation will be matched by the city for the second round of funding.
The City says a second round of funding will be opened at a later date with funding based on the amount of donations to the community foundation, which will be matched by the city up to $100,000.
The City says the funds must be used for rent, mortgage, payroll, and utilities with required documentation to prove the spending provided to the City of Paducah by September 1, 2020.
Businesses that have questions about the Small Business Relief Fund should contact City of Paducah Grants Administrator Ty Wilson at 270-444-8509 or by email at twilson@paducahky.gov.
To donate to the Small Business Relief Fund, visit the Community Foundation’s website, call 270-442-8622, or mail your donation to Community Foundation of West KY, Attention: Small Business Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42001.
The Small Business Relief Fund is a partnership among the City of Paducah, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.