SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs announced that all residents and employees of the Illinois Veterans' Homes have had the COVID-19 vaccine available to them.
IDVA says the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was administered at the homes this week to all residents and staff who opted to get one. IDVA says the second dose will be given at the homes in three weeks, with vaccine still available to those who have not yet opted to receive it.
“Our veterans are heroes who bravely served us and deserve quality care. With the vaccine now available, my administration worked quickly and efficiently to distribute vaccines to veterans and staff in our state-run homes. I’m grateful to our local health department partners for their hard work to get this done and we will continue to work together to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Among adults, the risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults considered to be at the highest risk, IDVA says. With this in mind, Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health prioritized the veterans' homes along with other long-term care facilities and health care providers in the first round of the state's vaccination plan.
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the IDVA has worked closely with Governor Pritzker and IDPH to implement policies that protect the health and safety of Illinois’ heroes and the dedicated staff who care for them,” said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “IDVA has already facilitated the vaccination of 74% of all veterans’ home residents and we will continue to rely on guidance from IDPH in our effort to protect those in our care.”
So far, IDVA reports 794 residences and staff have received a COVID-19 vaccine, of either Pfizer or Moderna. The county health departments in each of the homes' respective areas delivered the vaccines.
IDVA says until the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, staff and residents who receive the vaccine will continue to follow IDPH guidance to limit the spread of the virus.
Staff and residents who chose not to receive the vaccine this week will still have the vaccine available to them along with education and direct outreach of encouragement, IDVA says.
IDVA says this week, 74% of residents in the homes and 40% of staff have received the vaccines.
IDVA gave a breakdown of percentages of staff and residents at each of the homes who have received the vaccine:
- Illinois Veterans’ Home in Anna
- Residents – 95%
- Staff – 32%
- Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno
- Residents – 90%
- Staff – 18%
- Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy
- Residents – 90%
- Staff – 42%
- Illinois Veterans’ Home in LaSalle
- Residents – 71%
- Staff – 28%