CALVERT CITY, KY — Super Shredder Thursday is back with the first event in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Local 6's Weather Authority Kaylee Bowers was at the event today checking the turnout at the Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union.
In the video, you can see all the cars dropping up to 50 pounds of personal documents to be shredded for free.
All the trucks were full at 12:30 p.m., which means the event is over, and no more paper can be accepted.
The next Super Shredder event is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, at CFSB along North 12th Street in Murray, Kentucky.
You can check out when all of the events will be by clicking here.