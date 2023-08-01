MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's back to school time for students and teachers.
Some teachers are brand new, entering the education field during what is now a yearslong teacher shortage. While they love the job, they call that shortage disheartening.
Across the state, there are 4,531 teacher positions listed on the Kentucky Educator Placement Service. School districts are required by state law to report all vacancies to the state-run job portal. Of those vacancies, 99 are in west Kentucky.
Amid all that, first-year teachers filled two of those positions in Marshall County. It's where they hope to stay for a long time.
The countdown is over. Jenna Massey is finally setting up her fourth-grade classroom at South Marshall Elementary School, awaiting students to fill the empty seats.
“It's rare to find someone so passionate about fourth-grade math, but seriously, I just thought this is the most fun I've ever had in my whole life,” Massey says.
Emma Rogers is a math teacher, too, in her first year at Marshall County High School.
You could say her passion for education is genetic.
“My mom was a teacher growing up, and I always enjoyed seeing the impact she had on kids. I always just wanted to grow up, be like her, make those impacts and make those deep connections with students,” Rogers says.
Now in her own classroom, Rogers thinks back to the start of her teaching degree, right before the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of nationwide teacher shortage.
“A lot of teachers leaving after that was really discouraging, but having to, like, change my mindset and really think about the reason I'm going into it, is to help these kids out,” says Rogers.
Professors warned both Rogers and Massey about teachers leaving the field.
School safety is a top reason for that, and it's been on Massey’s mind.
“It's a little bit overwhelming to think about. You also have to think about, especially in Marshall County, they take those preventative measures, and I feel very safe in this school with all the training that the teachers have had,” Massey says.
With so many vacancies, demand for teachers is high.
“I definitely had a lot of job offers and openings that I knew of. I think that goes into a lot of teachers leaving… but I specifically was looking at Marshall County,” says Rogers.
So was Massey.
She says beginning her teaching adventure at South Marshall Elementary School feels right.
“From the minute I stepped foot on this campus, I knew that I wanted to be here for my career,” says Massey.
Marshall County students return to school on Tuesday, and there are still teacher openings for the district.
Right now, two teacher positions and one substitute position are available.
Kentucky lawmakers addressed the teacher shortage in the past legislative session.
House bill 319 gives some out-of-state teachers the certification to teach in Kentucky and provides a temporary certification to people who have real-life experience in a subject.