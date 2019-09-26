Watch again

PADUCAH — Hundreds of people come to Barbecue on the River every year for the first time to enjoy the food and fun.

It can be intimidating with so many choices — where do you start?

We talked with some first-timers about how they're navigating the sea of barbecue.

This is Carolina Rib King's first year at Barbecue on the River. The crew calls Solomon Williams boss man. He said the team is called "king" for a reason. He said when it comes to ribs, "You want them to pull it off the bone. You see how it's falling apart."

On the other side of the tent, Trent William McMillian was trying to figure out where to spend his money. "I think I'll try one of your baked potatoes," he said. He decided to start slow with a few side items. "You walk around first and see what all they got, and then you have to make a decision," he explained.

A piece of advice from another customer whose been around the barbecue block before? "I try to get something new every year."

Williams said he hopes trying something new and bringing his team to Paducah goes his way. "You know, when your living's on the line, your grilling has to be fine! You got to get this right," he said.