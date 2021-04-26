MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a contract with an artist to paint the "United We Stand" mural on the water tower near Interstate 24 exit 16.
The mural will sit across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Memorial Park.
Local leaders have said the unity design is a community effort to counter the message of the Confederate flag.
Eric Henn Murals will be commissioned for the project. The contract is for $20,000.
The water tower mural will be funded solely by donations.