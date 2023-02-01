MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders have approved a $7 million investment that is expected to eventually help fund local projects. Here's how.
Wednesday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court approved investing that money with the Housman Group and Baird Financial in U.S. treasuries and certificates.
The interest is estimated to be in excess of $200,000, which will be put into a separate account comparable to a savings account.
Local 6 talked with McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman about it Wednesday night.
He said that extra revenue will essentially create a rainy day fund that will help pay for economic development projects, like the outdoor sports complex.