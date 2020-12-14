MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court met on Monday for its last scheduled meeting of 2020. The county commissioners focused on salary improvements, appointing an interim emergency management director, and a proposed inter local agreement.
Raises for county employees in the sheriff's department, county clerk's office and jail go into effect on Dec. 27. The court also thanked McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield as he gets ready to retire on Dec. 31. Mansfield has been EMA director for almost seven years, and he's served 45 years total in emergency management. He's dealt with events like the 2009 ice storm and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even with the most detailed plan they have had on the state and national level, we never really expected everyone in the world to be affected at once by some type of disease or emergency such as this one," Mansfield said.
The fiscal court honored Mansfield with the Alben Barkley Distinguished Citizen award to thank him for his years of service.
"It is the highest award that McCracken County can give to anyone, certainly well deserved many times over by Jerome," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said.
Mansfield expects to miss the job, but is ready to pass the torch to interim EMA Director April Watson.
"After I'm retired, the first time that I hear a siren go by I'll wonder what is going on, but I know that I won't have to respond to that one," Mansfield said.
The county also discussed an interlocal agreement with the city of Paducah and Greater Paducah Economic Development. The agreement will see the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority take over property ownership and maintenance of the Ohio Valley Triple Rail Site. That will allow GPED to market the property for economic development. The McCracken County Fiscal Court will hold a joint meeting with the city of Paducah on Tuesday to discuss the agreement further.