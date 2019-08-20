MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A special called meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and members are expected to discuss the possibility of retroactively billing properties that were not properly assessed in the county.
The county property valuation administrator recently discovered thousands of properties had not been properly reassessed in years. The PVA office found $3 million worth of property that had never been assessed, which works out to about $30,000 in missed taxes.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer confirmed to Local 6 that the meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Clymer said the court will discuss retroactively billing property owners for the past five years of taxes that they owe. He said that will be discussed "along with other possible revenue sources."
The fiscal court is legally allowed to do that.
However, talking with Local 6 in July, McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said his office doesn't want to do that, because it could really hurt some people.
Previous PVA Nancy Bock was in office for 25 years. She is currently serving a sentence after pleading guilty to forging documents and stealing taxpayer dollars from the PVA office.
The large number of improperly assessed properties — including some that were never assessed at all — represent an important revenue loss for the county.
In July, Clymer said property tax it the county's biggest revenue source. "We came into something of a mess financially," Judge Executive Craig Clymer said. "I don't think it's any mystery. It's just the prior PVA didn't do the job," Clymer says.
McCracken County is in a financial struggle, and the fiscal court has been considering other revenue sources as well, including changes to the hotel transient room tax and insurance premium taxes.