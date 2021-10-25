MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Fiscal Court members met Monday to talk about the possibility of solar farms coming to the county.
That discussion comes as the Biden administration pushes for more green energy options nationwide.
The fiscal court went into executive session for the discussion on the solar farm, so we weren't able to listen in. We do know afterwards they approved a motion involving a conditional use permit for a solar unit.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer hinted at the future possibilities.
"I know, and the commissioners know, that a solar energy farm to produce green energy is extremely important to potential projects that we have, desiring to locate a, well, let's just say a multibillion-dollar project in our county," Clymer said.
No other details were given about what that potential project is, what kind of business would be involved or where it would be located in the county.