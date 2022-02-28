MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — During their meeting Monday, members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed renovating Floral Hall at Carson Park to get more public use out of it.
The also discussed using Floral Hall for public meetings.
The fiscal court also honored Benny Heady Monday night for serving on the West McCracken Water District Board.
He rose from secretary to chairman during his tenure on the board.
Heady served on the West McCracken Water District Board of Directors for 21 years until the district was officially merged with Paducah Water Service.
Heady is also the president of the West McCracken Fire District