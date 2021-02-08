MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A GoFundMe page is being created to raise money to add a "United We Stand" design on a Paducah Water tower.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted Monday night to create it the fundraiser page.
The tower is across from Sons of Confederate Veterans Park on Interstate 24 at exit 16, where a large Confederate flag flies.
The fiscal court also approved to have Eric Henn paint the design. Commissioners approved paying him more than $4,000 — or 25% — towards the cost of his work. No taxpayer dollars will be used — only donations.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the project sends the right message to those passing through the region.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said $11,000 have been raised so far towards the effort from supporters and sponsors.
He said the project is a win-win. "I didn't want it to look like 'I'm not stopping in that county," Cleary said.
Once we get the link to the official GoFundMe page, we will share it with you.
If you would like to donate to the project, you can also address donations to:
McCracken County Judge Executive
300 Clarence Gaines St.
Paducah, KY, 42003.