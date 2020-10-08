MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After raising property taxes to bring in revenue for salary increases, the McCracken County Fiscal Court will hold a workshop on Friday. They'll discuss future pay increases in the sheriff's office, jail, and county clerk's office. The ultimate goal of the workshop is to get an idea of how much money the property tax increase will bring in, and how the county could divide up the money among the three departments.
Employee retention is the primary concern for all three departments. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says running elections and handling documents can be a lot for entry-level employees to handle.
"When you're making $12 an hour, and you can go somewhere else and you don't have the responsibility that you have here in this office, that's why we're losing so many," Griggs said.
At the McCracken County Jail, Jailer David Knight is facing a similar situation. His deputy jailers are hired at $12 an hour and have the responsibility of looking after the county's inmates.
"It's a constant battle to hire qualified individuals to do this difficult job, and it is a difficult job," Knight said.
Since 2015, when Griggs became the county's clerk, she's lost six employees to better paying jobs. If salaries don't improve, there's a concern more could leave.
"I think I've got about 19 employees. Half of those have been here five years or less, and that just never used to be a problem," Griggs said.
Knight should have 75 deputies on staff. The jail's turnover means that's not the reality at the moment. The jail currently has 66.
"We're 15 to 17% short, understaffed," Knight said. "Which creates a lot of overtime and puts more stress on them on top of that."
He also wants to provide his employees with a pay scale based on their work experience.
"We're pushing really hard to get a pay structure to where we can not only retain, but recruit qualified individuals, and compensate them accordingly," Knight said.
The fiscal court will not take action at the workshop, but is expected to revisit the salary issue during Monday's fiscal court meeting. They'll meet in-person at 3 p.m. Friday in the McCracken County Courthouse.