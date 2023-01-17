WICKLIFFE, KY — You could be eating fishing contaminated with dangerous toxins. That's according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA says people could be eating a potentially significant source of perflourinated compounds, or PFOS, from freshwater fish from across the United States.
PFOS refers to a group of chemicals connected to many health issues, including an increased risk of cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease and reproductive and developmental harms.
In the Local 6 area, the EPA has detected those chemicals in freshwater fish, specifically in the Ohio River.
One local fishery says its fish haven't been impacted yet, and the fishery is taking steps to keep the fish it uses healthy in any way it can.
Angie Yu owns Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Kentucky. The company processes and exports Asian carp harvested from the Mississippi River and Ohio River and from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
Asian carp are considered invasive in the United States. Two Rivers Fisheries exports them to the food market and domestic bait market.
Yu says, so far, she hasn't dealt with PFOS impacting the fish.
"Heard something about the same chemicals are higher, but you know, for us, because we do every few lots, we do some tests," Yu says. "We don't have any of those problems."
According to an EPA report, fish caught in freshwater throughout the United States — including streams, rivers and the Great Lakes — contain PFOS.
The report also says PFOS impacted local Kentucky waters, including the Ohio River, and those toxins can prove to be problematic.
Yu's business gets its fish from commercial fishermen who fish in local waters. "Ohio River, Mississippi River, Kentucky Lake, Barkley Lake — we buy fish from all over the fishermen in this area," Yu says.
She says for companies like hers, it's important to take all the necessary protocols to prevent PFOS from contaminating the fish.
"This is for food," Yu says. "The fish must be healthy, so this is the most important thing for us, so we must supply our customers with good quality fish."
The report says eating just one contaminated freshwater fish per month could be equivalent to drinking a glass of water with very high levels of PFOS.
Click here to view the report.