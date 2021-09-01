MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Public Library has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to provide free checkout of fishing poles, reels and kits.
The program began Tuesday. All that's needed to check out the fishing equipment is a valid library card.
A fishing kit can be checked out for three weeks on an adult library card. A signed agreement to return the poles in good condition will be required upon checkout.
The poles can be used anywhere fishing is allowed, including the Noble Park pond.
Kentucky residents 16 and older are required to have a permit before fishing. Click here for more information on permits.