KENLAKE MARINA -- The Livewell Booster Club hosted a fishing tournament to raise money for the families of the missing Obion County High School fishing team members and a chaperone.
They went missing two weeks ago at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tennessee.
The Obion County Sheriff's Office have changed the search from a rescue to a recovery, which means they believe the three are not alive.
200 people showed up for the fishing tournament as well as a silent auction at Kenlake Marina Saturday.
Calloway County High School fishing coach Coleton Jennings helped put the tournament together. He says it could have happened to his team, so he felt the desire to give back.
"The big thing is it could have been any of us," Jenkins says. "Anything could have happened, and it means the world to me to be able to help put this together just because those families and these boys that are on this fishing team need all of us right now, more than the fishing community. Like I said, we're a family and they need us right now to be around and help them through this time."
The tournament raised a total of $4,000 for the impacted families.