Scott Fitzpatrick has won the GOP nomination for Missouri state auditor, the Associated Press projects.
The Kansas City Star reports that the AP called the Republican primary for auditor at 10:15 p.m., with 68.3% of votes counted. Fitzpatrick is currently the state's treasurer.
As of 10:40 p.m., Fitzpatrick has 64.7% of the vote, over State Rep. David Gregory's 35.3%.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch is also calling the race for Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick will face off against Democrat Alan Green in the general election.
Green previously served in the Missouri House of Representatives. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for auditor.
The current auditor, Democrat Nicole Galloway, chose not to seek another term after losing the 2020 governor's race to Mike Parson.