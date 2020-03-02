PADUCAH -- Five companies have applied to manage the recreation and aquatic center coming to Paducah.
Applications were due to the city last Friday. The five companies are:
- Swim Club Management Group - Huntersville, North Carolina
- Rink Management Services Corporation - Mechanicsville, Virginia
- USA Management - offices located in Franklin, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri
- The Sports Facility Management - Clearwater, Florida
- Health Fitness - Minneapolis, Minnesota
City leaders will now look over all applications to determine if they want to hire one of the companies.
Current plans project the recreation and aquatic center to be open sometime late next year.
