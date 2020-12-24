GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceutical Company is recalling five brands of Excedrin due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement and risk of poisoning.
The five brands being recalled are:
- Excedrin Migraine Caplets,
- Excedrin Migraine Geltabs,
- Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets,
- Excedrin PM Headache Caplets,
- Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom. If there is a hole, children could get into the bottle and swallow the contents, risking the chance of poisoning.
The commission says these products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
There are about 433,600 units being recalled. If you have one of these brands of Excedrin, you can get a refund. The recall date is Dec. 23, 2020.
GSK says this recall includes the 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250, and 300-count bottles of the brands listed above. These bottles are plastic with a child-resistant closure.
Consumers should immediately put the recalled Excedrin bottles out of sight and reach of children and inspect the bottom of the bottle to see if there is a hole. If there is a hole in the bottle, contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund. Bottles without a refund can be kept and used as directed.
You can contact GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.excedrin.com and click on the “safety issue” banner at the top of the page for more information.
These Excedrin brands were sold at pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores, and hypermarkets nationwide and online from March 2018 through Sept. 2020 for between $7 and $18.