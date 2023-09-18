FULTON COUNTY, KY — Monday, Fulton County Schools announced the bus driver and four students injured in a school bus crash on Friday have all been released from the hospital. But, many unanswered questions surrounding the incident remain.
The crash happened along Kentucky 94, near the 28.8 mile marker between U.S. 51 and Johnson Road.
The school district and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office have not released information explaining the cause of the crash. Local 6 tried to talk with Superintendent Patrice Chambers about the details of the crash, but she would not share any more information, other than part of a news release expected to be sent out later.
"On Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, a Fulton County school bus was involved in an accident. The bus driver and students needing medical treatment have been released from hospitals. Fulton County school officials are cooperating with local law enforcement," she said, reading a portion of the release.
Local 6 also tried to reach out to School Board Chairman Perry Turner, but we haven't received a response.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said deputies are still investigating what they describe as a regular traffic incident.