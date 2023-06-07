MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Blandville Road and Massac Church Road in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old Michael Scott of Paducah was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry westbound on Blandville Road around 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, when his car entered the intersection with Massac Church Road and hit a 2020 Chevy Equinox driven by 31-year-old Jacob Stewart of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Then, the Camry collided with a 2016 Chevy Impala in the opposing lane of traffic. Deputies say 21-year-old Addison Johnson of Paducah was driving the Impala, and two passengers were in the car with her — 20-year-old Ashlyn Snell and 17-year-old Colby Johnson, both of Paducah.
Investigators say the momentum of the crash caused the Impala to collide with a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by 40-year-old Billy Wiley of Columbus, Kentucky. One passenger was in the Caravan, 47-year-old Tanisha Wiley, also of Columbus.
The sheriff's office says Tanisha Wiley, Scott and Colby Johnson were taken by emergency responders to local hospitals. Immediately after the crash, family members took Addison Johnson and Snell to local hospitals as well.
Deputies describe all the injuries reported in the crash as non-incapacitating.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Carlisle County EMS, the Lone Oak Fire Department and the Concord Fire Department.