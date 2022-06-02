RACINE, WISCONSIN (WTMJ) — Five people were shot and injured Thursday while attending a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin.
Authorities say shots were fired at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine this afternoon.
According to the Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home, a funeral service was being held for Da'Shontay King.
Several of King's family members were hit during the gunfire. The extent of their injuries is not known.
No one on the funeral home's staff was injured.
King was shot by police in March after he allegedly got out of his vehicle with a weapon during a traffic stop.
According to police, he refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon and was shot and killed.