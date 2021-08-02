PADUCAH — A deadly crash blocked U.S. 60/Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah for several hours Monday. McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter confirms five people were killed in the crash.
The crash involved a truck and a car, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It happened at mile point 18.5 at the west end of the Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road, the cabinet said.
The collision happened at 12:11 p.m. Monday. Law enforcement officers blocked U.S 60 eastbound at Kentucky 1954/John Puryear Drive. U.S. 60 westbound is blocked at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection at the end of the Ledbetter Bridge, so police and emergency responders could work at the scene and the crash site could be investigated.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the roadway reopened to traffic at 6:45 p.m.
Speaking with Local 6 Monday night, Carter said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, and the sheriff's office expects to release more information on Tuesday.
Also on U.S. 60 in Southside Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a two-vehicle collision around 7 p.m. near the 19 mile marker, near the bingo hall and the Pugh Road intersection. But, about 15 minutes later, the cabinet reported that the scene of that crash was cleared and all lanes of the road were open to traffic.
The same day on another section of U.S. 60 in McCracken County, multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed and another was flown by Air Evac to an out-of-state hospital. That crash happened near Barkley Regional Airport. The condition of the person injured in that crash is not known Monday night, Carter said.