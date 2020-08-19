FRANKFORT, KY — Five counties in the Local 6 area will be receiving more than $600,000 for new transit vehicles, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Murray- Calloway Transit Authority in Calloway County will be receiving $228,020 in order to replace five of their vehicles.
Additionally, the Pennyrile Allied Community Services, which cover Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, and Lyon Counties, will be receiving $393,401 to replace 10 vehicles.
This comes after Gov. Beshear announced that the Commonwealth has been awarded $3,070,671 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to allow public transit agencies purchase vehicles.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive. Ten Kentucky transit agencies, serving 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles to expand their services.
“Reliable transportation is essential to so much we do in our daily lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “For many of our fellow Kentuckians, that means public transportation. It’s how they get to work, or school, or health care appointments, or the grocery and a host of other places. This funding is an investment on their behalf.”
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray says the funding comes at a particularly critical time because public transit agencies have lost passengers and revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,” Secretary Gray said.
You can see a full list of awards below:
- Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Inc. is getting $668,935 to get five more vehicles and replace five vehicles.
- Central Kentucky Community Action Council is getting $558,648 to get 12 new vehicles.
- City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System is getting $78,435 for one additional vehicle.
- Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc. is getting $180,000 to replace six vehicles.
- Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc. is getting $79,176 to replace two vehicles.
- Louisville Wheels Transportation is getting $338,106 to replace six vehicles.
- Murray-Calloway Transit Authority is getting $228,020 to replace five vehicles.
- Pennyrile Allied Community Services is getting $393,401 to replace 10 vehicles.
- Rural Transit Enterprises Coordinated, Inc. is getting $129,950 to get two new vehicles.
- Sandy Valley Transportation Services is getting $416,000 to replace eight vehicles.