FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced $383 million in state and federal dollars for 54 rural hospitals by settling a 13-year-old dispute regarding Medicaid funding rates.
This includes Baptist Health Paducah, who received $15,215,000; Crittenden County Hospital Inc., who received $620,479; Jackson Purchase Medical Center, who received $3,163,917; Lourdes Hospital, who received $8,915,262; and Murray Calloway County Hospital, who received $4,006,044. This is a grand total of $31,920,702 for local hospitals.
The Governor's office says the settlement was negotiated by Gov. Beshear with support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and successfully convinced the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to offer funding in combination with the state's liability of $93.9 million.
The previous administration had budgeted an estimated $425 million in state funding to settle the case, according to the Governor's office.
This means the settlement saved the state more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospital.
“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health care workers that have been on the frontlines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The hard work from our office along with support from Majority Leader McConnell and federal partners has resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the state and immediate payment to our rural hospitals. We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”
The Governor's office says this litigation began with an administrative action in 2007 and then the lawsuit in 2013, all involving the rate setting methodology used for acute care hospitals for 2007 through 2015.
The hospitals claimed the methodology used by Kentucky Medicaid was invalid, and the Franklin Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed.
The case is pending before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Gov. Beshear says earlier this year, he asked CMS to use its authority to dedicate federal Medicaid funds owed to rural hospitals.
Sen. McConnell's office contacted senior officials at CMS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after the Beshear administration requested, to reiterate the importance of a quick and positive decision for Kentucky's rural hospitals.
“In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, I’m proud to work with the Trump Administration and Gov. Beshear to deliver urgently needed resources for more than 50 of Kentucky’s rural hospitals,” says Senate Majority Leader McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly working to direct national attention and federal resources to rural America, and especially Kentucky. The medical professionals at our rural hospitals have shown their courage and dedication every day throughout this pandemic, and it’s my privilege to thank and support them.”
On April 3, Gov. Beshear says he and Sen. McConnell announced the CMS approved Kentucky's request to recover Medicaid federal match rates and provide federal funds for a payment.
To review the distribution of funds, click here.