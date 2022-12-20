CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait.
Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens fined the men nearly $70,000 combined for 135 charges, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday.
Sixty-four-year-old Carl Doron of Murray, Kentucky, and four of his employees at Snipe Creek Outfitters pleaded guilty Dec. 13 in what Assistant Calloway County Attorney Casey Naber called the county's largest wildlife violation case in recent memory, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says. The four employees are 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell of Carlisle, Kentucky; 72-year-old Jerry Smith of Murray; John Sullivan of Almo, Kentucky; and Jeffrey Ort of Blairstown, New Jersey.
“It was a big deal here — one defendant had around 100 charges," Naber said in a statement included in Tuesday's announcement. “We hope this will serve as a deterrent to others."
Commercial guide licenses are required for anyone of advertises or is paid to help hunters take wildlife, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says. Anyone convicted of fish or wildlife violations in Kentucky cannot receive a guide license for three years afterward.
Doron pleaded guilty to 97 charges of guiding hunters without a license and two counts of baiting deer in a chronic wasting disease. Hutchens sentenced him to a $50,500 fine, $5,750 in restitution to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for the costs of its investigation and a 360-day jail sentence. However, Doron received conditional discharge, meaning he won't have to spend time in jail if he meets his discharge requirements over the next two years. As part of that agreement, Doron can't commit any more hunting violations. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says the court will also recommend a six-year suspension of guide license privileges if Doron commits hunting violations over the next two years.
Ort pleaded guilty to 17 counts of nonresident guiding without a license. He was fined $8,500 and sentenced to 360 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended on conditional discharge.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to six counts of guiding without a license, and was fined $3,000.
Smith pleaded guilty to nine counts of guiding without a license, and was fined $4,500.
Sullivan pleaded guilty to four counts of guiding without a license, and was fined $2,000.