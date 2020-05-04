GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Graves County, the local health department said Monday.
The new cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Graves County to 142.
All five people who tested positive Monday are in isolation in their homes, the health department said in a news release. They include a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: