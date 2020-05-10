JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, Sunday, the local health department says.
The new cases include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a preteen/teen boy and two men in their 20s, according to a news release from the Jackson County Health Department.
The health department says all five cases came into contact with the virus either through known local cases or through community transmission — the latter of which means they could not be traced to a specific known case. All five cases are in isolation.
The new positive test results bring the county's lab confirmed case total to 167, including 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
But, the health department says 86 people who tested positive have since been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: