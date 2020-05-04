FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is one new COVID-19 case in Franklin County and four new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The new patient in Franklin County is a female teenager. The four new patients in Williamson County include two males in their 40's and one male in his 50's plus a female in her 70's.
These people were believed to have been infected through local contact with known cases or community infection. Everyone infected has been placed in isolation.
The health department says most people who have tested positive in Williamson County within the last week are tied to an outbreak at a workplace outside of the county.
The health department says, to date, there have been a total of 37 confirmed positive cases in Williamson County and 10 confirmed cases in Franklin County. 13 of the positive cases in Williamson County has recovered and 5 people have recovered in Franklin County.
You can read the full release from the health department below: