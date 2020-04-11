JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois.
The Jackson County Health Department says three are men in their 20's, one woman in her 20's, and one woman in her 90's.
Four of the cases were through local contact with a known or suspected case and the other case was likely acquired through travel.
To date, there have been 32 total cases, two deaths, and six people who have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
For all personal protection equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. If you have health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.