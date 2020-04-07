JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department has announced five new cases of COVID-19 in the southern Illinois county Tuesday.
The health department says the new cases include a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s, both of whom are isolated and doing well; a man in his 40s who is isolated and doing fair; a woman in her 70s who is isolated and doing well; and a man in his 60s who is being treated in a hospital. The health department says the condition of the man in the hospital is unknown.
In a news release announcing the new cases, the health department says all five cases are believed to have contracted the virus locally through contact with others in the community.
The new cases bring the total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County to 21.
One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the county, the health department says.
The news release says five of the county's patients have recovered and have been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Read the Jackson County Health Department news release: