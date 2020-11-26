PADUCAH — Paducah Police say five people were arrested after police initially went to a home to arrest a woman accused of cutting her sister with a knife.
Police say 24-year-old Erica Worley, of Paducah, is accused of having cut her sister with a knife. Worley's sister told police Tuesday night that her 15-year-old son and Erica were in an argument when Erica grabbed a knife. Erica's sister intervened, then Erica swung the knife and cut her sister on her arm.
The sister was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers say detectives went to a mobile home in the 2200 block of Bridge Street looking for Worley after receiving an anonymous tip that she was there.
Police say the homeowner, 26-year-old Aaron Hobbs, refused to let detectives inside, but detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the home and obtained a search warrant.
Police say eight people were inside the home, including Worley.
Officers say Worley, along with two other people in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia were arrested and a computer check showed warrants for two other people in the home.
Worley was arrested on a warrant charging her with second-degree assault.
Hobbs was arrested on charged of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Christine Toy, 37, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of possession methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Paul Hayes Jr., 50, of Mayfield, was arrested on warrants charging him with probation violation and absconding parole.
Angela Scott, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested on warrants charging her with second-degree bail-jumping, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
All five people were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.