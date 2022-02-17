traffic alert.jpg

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – The Five Points intersection at Murray in Calloway County will be closed for approximately 3 hours starting around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The closure is to allow emergency repairs to the traffic signal heads and controller.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

This is the intersection of KY 1327/Chestnut Street, KY 784/16th Street, KY 1327/College Farm Road and KY 774/Coldwater Road at the northwest edge of the Murray State University Campus.